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Maintenance gone awry caused nation-wide ground stop, says Transportation Secretary

NPR | By Joel Rose,
Rob Schmitz
Published November 14, 2026 at 5:48 PM EST

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy points blame toward contractor in explaining Friday's nation-wide aviation ground stop.

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Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.
See stories by Joel Rose
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin.
See stories by Rob Schmitz