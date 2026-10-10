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Why aren't men talking about Cornell?

NPR | By Joel Rose,
Michael LevittHenry Larson
Published October 10, 2026 at 5:33 PM EDT

NPR's Joel Rose speaks with culture writer Louis Staples about his piece for Harper's Bazaar titled: Women Everywhere Are Talking About Cornell. Why Aren't Men?

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.
See stories by Joel Rose
Michael Levitt
Henry Larson