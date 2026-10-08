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Teen arrested for alleged shooting plot at the Mall of America, authorities say

NPR | By Juliana Kim
Published October 8, 2026 at 6:49 AM EDT

Federal prosecutors say a teenager is under arrest, under suspicion of plotting a mass shooting at Minnesota's Mall of America.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Juliana Kim
Juliana Kim is a reporter on NPR's General Assignment desk. She has covered breaking news and major events across across politics, science, sports, pop culture, international affairs, and more. Her work has appeared on Up First, The Indicator and It’s Been a Minute