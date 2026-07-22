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'It's all literally rubble': Lebanese poet returns to see what has become of her home

NPR | By Ruth Sherlock
Published July 22, 2026 at 4:47 AM EDT

A village destroyed. A home erased. One poet returns to remember what was lost.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Ruth Sherlock
Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.
See stories by Ruth Sherlock