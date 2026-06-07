© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pakistani workers say their faith cost them their jobs in the UAE

NPR | By Diaa Hadid
Published June 7, 2026 at 4:53 PM EDT

Shia Muslims from Pakistan say they're being deported from the UAE shortly after the Iran war began.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
See stories by Diaa Hadid