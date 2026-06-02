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Global conflicts push Sri Lanka's economy to the brink

NPR | By Diaa Hadid
Published June 2, 2026 at 4:42 AM EDT

Sri Lanka was careening from crisis to crisis, then came the Mideast war. People say they've got no buffer left.

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Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
See stories by Diaa Hadid