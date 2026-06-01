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Iran calls off talks with U.S. over Israeli strikes in Lebanon, Gaza

NPR | By Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Published June 1, 2026 at 3:50 PM EDT

Iran says it is suspending all talks with the U.S. due to Israel's expanding occupations in Lebanon and Gaza.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Hadeel al-Shalchi is an editor with Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, Al-Shalchi was a Middle East correspondent for the Associated Press and covered the Arab Spring from Tunisia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Libya. In 2012, she joined Reuters as the Libya correspondent where she covered the country post-war and investigated the death of Ambassador Chris Stephens. Al-Shalchi also covered the front lines of Aleppo in 2012. She is fluent in Arabic.