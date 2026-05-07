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Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with Pope Leo after Trump's criticism

NPR | By Megan Williams,
Michel Martin
Published May 7, 2026 at 4:41 AM EDT

Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with Pope Leo after critical comments by President Trump.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Megan Williams
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin