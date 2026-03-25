Savannah Guthrie's first interview since mother Nancy vanished: 'I imagine her terror'

Updated March 25, 2026 at 12:44 PM EDT

Savannah Guthrie says she wakes up distraught every night, thinking of the ordeal endured by her mother, Nancy, who was reported missing on Feb. 1. In her first interview since then, Savannah Guthrie also described the pain inflicted on her family by the unresolved case.

"We are in agony. We are in agony," Guthrie told her Today show colleague Hoda Kotb, with tears in her eyes. "It is unbearable."

"And to think of what she went through," Guthrie continued, adding that in the middle of the night, she wakes up "and in the darkness, I imagine her terror."

The comments are from a preview of the interview, which NBC's Today show will air in two parts, on Thursday and Friday mornings.

Guthrie's family is offering a $1 million reward for any information leading to their mother's return. That is in addition to a $100,000 reward posted by the FBI, which seeks tips at its 1-800-CALL-FBI hotline.

"Someone needs to do the right thing," Guthrie told Kotb as they spoke about the case, adding, "She needs to come home now."

Nancy Guthrie, 84, disappeared after spending a Saturday evening visiting with the family of her daughter Annie near her home in the Catalina Foothills area north of Tucson, Ariz. Police were called after she didn't show up for church Sunday morning.

Ten days later, on Feb. 11, investigators released video footage from a camera on Guthrie's front porch, showing a man wearing a mask, gloves and a backpack, along with what appeared to be a gun holster.

Another seeming breakthrough centered on a pair of gloves found near Guthrie's house, and the possibility that they might be traced to a suspect. But the Pima County Sheriff's Department said earlier this month that DNA on the gloves was traced to a local restaurant worker who wasn't part of their investigation.

Authorities have repeatedly called for the public's help in locating Nancy Guthrie or the man suspected to be involved in her abduction in the nearly two months since she disappeared. Experts have told NPR that the sooner a missing person is found, the more likely it is that they will be found alive.

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