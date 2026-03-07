Middle East war enters its 8th day

Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
WXXI News journalists work every day to meet the challenges of our times with trustworthy reporting and programming. But we don't do it alone - this community has always been our backbone, standing strong with us.
Your financial support today determines what's possible in the year ahead. Can you please make a donation?