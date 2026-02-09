© 2026 WXXI News
Morning news brief

NPR | By Michel Martin,
Leila Fadel
Published February 9, 2026 at 4:53 AM EST

The search for Nancy Guthrie enters its second week, Ghislaine Maxwell to testify before Congress Monday, the Seahawks pummel the Patriots, taking home Super Bowl LX title.

