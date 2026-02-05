© 2026 WXXI News
On a frozen river, Ukrainian revelers party to keep their spirits and bodies warm

NPR | By Joanna Kakissis
Published February 5, 2026 at 4:53 AM EST

In Kyiv, dance parties on a frozen river keep spirits -- and bodies -- warm after Russian strikes shattered Ukraine's energy grid.

Copyright 2026 NPR
