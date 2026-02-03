© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

VA staff feel the chill of Alex Pretti's death

By Quil Lawrence
Published February 3, 2026 at 3:50 PM EST

Alex Pretti was an ICU nurse at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis. Some staff feel the VA Secretary hasn't done enough to honor their colleague.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Quil Lawrence
Quil Lawrence is a New York-based correspondent for NPR News, covering veterans' issues nationwide. He won a Robert F. Kennedy Award for his coverage of American veterans and a Gracie Award for coverage of female combat veterans. In 2019 Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America honored Quil with its IAVA Salutes Award for Leadership in Journalism.
See stories by Quil Lawrence