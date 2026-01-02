© 2026 WXXI News
Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
A Martínez
Published January 2, 2026 at 4:50 AM EST

Right-wing influencer's fraud claim leads to threats for Somali daycare owners, DOJ's initial release of Epstein files left many questions unanswered, dozens killed in Swiss Alps bar fire.

Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
