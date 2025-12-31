© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Israel bans dozens of aid groups from Gaza, despite immense needs

By Aya Batrawy
Published December 31, 2025 at 7:34 AM EST

Dozens of international aid groups, like Doctors Without Borders, are now banned from entering Gaza under new rules set by Israel.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Aya Batrawy
Aya Batraway is an NPR International Correspondent based in Dubai. She joined in 2022 from the Associated Press, where she was an editor and reporter for over 11 years.