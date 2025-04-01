© 2025 WXXI News
Where to see cherry blossom trees in the U.S.

By Ashley Westerman ,
Published April 1, 2025 at 4:18 AM EDT

You don't need to visit Japan or Washington, D.C., to see cherry blossom trees, since there are plenty of places in the U.S. to see these iconic pink trees in bloom.

NPR News
