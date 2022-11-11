Las Vegas-area GOP Sheriff Joe Lombardo beats Nevada's incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak

RENO, Nev. – Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo will serve as Nevada's next governor, pushing out Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, according to a race call from the Associated Press.

Loading...

Sisolak is the only incumbent governor (so far) to lose reelection in 2022. Key issues in the race were crime, abortion and the economy. In 2018, he was elected the first Democratic governor in the state in more than two decades.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Lombardo, who says he disagrees with Trump that there was fraud in the 2020 election.

Lombardo is an army veteran who began as a police officer at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 1988 and was elected as sheriff in 2014. Lombardo became a national name during the mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017.

He supports school-choice vouchers, which would allow parents to use state money for private-school education. Opponents argue that would take resources from public schools. Nevada ranks low nationally for student achievement.

Democrats have criticized Lombardo for shifting stances on several issues. He previously said he supported a 13-week abortion ban, but later said that decision should be up to Nevada voters. Abortions are guaranteed up to 24 weeks under state law.

Lombardo has rallied with Trump twice but disagrees that there was widespread voter fraud in 2020. Lombardo also implemented a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for new Metro Police hires, but walked that back.

Economically, Nevada was hit hard by the pandemic, but casinos are now seeing record-breaking revenues. The state still has one of the highest unemployment rates. Lombardo has promised to not raise taxes and wants to see a diversification of Nevada's economy away from tourism through manufacturing jobs.



More Election 2022 coverage:

Copyright 2022 KUNR Public Radio