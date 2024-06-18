Hochul says state is preparing for effects of extreme heat

Governor Kathy Hochul is warning New Yorkers to take precautions during this week’s extreme heat wave. The governor has set up cooling stations and deployed the National Guard to portions of upstate.

Hochul says 50 National Guard members have been deployed to Syracuse and Albany, where the heat is expected to be the worst on Tuesday. It will be bad later in the week in the downstate area.

Many schools have shifted to a half day schedule, and state highway workers are on limited shifts.

Pools and beaches at state parks are open, and Hochul urges New Yorkers who have the Juneteenth holiday off on Wednesday to get in the water, or simply stay home in a cool place.

New York for the first time has advanced maps to show the extent of the heat, but Hochul says you don’t need sophisticated equipment to know that it’s hot.

“We don't need any fancy data to tell us this :it's going to be extremely hot and uncomfortable,” Hochul said. “In fact, it'll be dangerously hot”.

While today will be hot, it’s the several nights and days of sustained heat expected that will be most dangerous. Hochul and state health commissioner, James McDonald, says it’s there’s a cumulative effect of the heat so early in the season, and New Yorkers should watch out for the elderly and vulnerable for signs of heat stroke or exhaustion.



