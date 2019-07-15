WATCH: A local man's contribution to the moon landing 50 years ago

Fifty years ago this month an historic event proved that humans could land on the moon. Many hands played a role in making that mission a success, including retired Eastman Kodak electronics engineer and scientist, Arthur Cosgrove. In the mid-to-late 1960s, Cosgrove was directly involved with the Lunar Orbiter Program which helped navigate ideal landing sites for Apollo 11 through mapping the moon’s surface. Cosgrove and WXXI news director, Randy Gorbman, who has been reporting on the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11, join host Hélène Biandud Hofer to discuss where we’ve been and what we have yet to explore.