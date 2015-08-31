WATCH: What Prevents Kids From Showing Up To School? Addressing Chronic Absenteeism In The RCSD

http://youtu.be/-ZDpzzgfdgE

“Eighty percent of success is showing up.” Filmmaker Woody Allen is credited for that famous quote. So one can imagine from that statement alone what it means when we hear approximately 10,000 kids in the Rochester City School District are identified as “chronically absent.” That means they don’t show up for 10% or more of school over the course of the school year. Teachers and education leaders say this can be fixed. On this edition of Need to Know we learn how the RCSD is tackling the problem.