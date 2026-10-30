Installation of new Sister Cities Bridge sculpture begins

City of Rochester officials say the installation of a city-mark-themed sculpture on the downtown Sister Cities Bridge will be completed in the coming weeks.

The metal sculpture is called "In Full Bloom." When finished, it will be nearly 25 feet tall with a granite base and flowers that light up in the center.

Sister Cities Bridge is a pedestrian crossing spanning the Genesee River north of East Main Street. Work on the sculpture began Thursday. The petals were installed Friday.

The city mark is the ubiquitous five-petaled symbol. It's meant to represent a waterwheel and a flower. Installation was to occur last year but there were delays, which allowed the city to change fabricators an enlist Sam Castner of Ironvine Studio in Dundee, Yates County.