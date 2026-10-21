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The Terrence Building has been vacant for 30 years. It's inching toward demolition

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published October 21, 2026 at 1:11 PM EDT
The 17-story Terrance Building looms over the development site off Elmwood Avenue in the city near the Brighton border. The old psychiatric center has been vacant for roughly three decades.
File photo
The 17-story Terrance Building looms over the development site off Elmwood Avenue in the city near the Brighton border. The old psychiatric center has been vacant for roughly three decades.

Rochester City Council has passed a bill to direct $20 million in state money to the owner of the Terrence Building on Elmwood Avenue to demolish the decaying structure.

The owner, 293 A Alden Road LLC, plans to then build a mixed-use development on the 27.5-acre site surrounding the building, including over 500 units of affordable and market-rate housing, according to the legislation.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state funding for the building's demolition in June and the city of Rochester will be serving as a pass-through. The bill passed by City Council authorizes the city to receive the $20 million from Empire State Development, the economic development arm of state government, and appropriate it to the developer.

Governor Kathy Hochul speaks at the downtown campus of Monroe Community College in Rochester, N.Y., on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. Hochul highlighted provisions in the state budget that include a $300 million Rochester-Monroe Transformation Initiative, a universal childcare pilot program in Monroe County, energy rebate checks for New Yorkers and funding to advance the redevelopment of the long-vacant Terrence Building site.
Local News
Gov. Hochul announces $20M for Terrence Building demolition
Jeremy Moule
The former state psychiatric hospital has been vacant for decades.

At the time of Hochul's announcement, Mayor Malik Evans said the funding was "going to be transformational for the southeast section of Rochester" and for housing in the city.

The 17-story Terrence Building is a former state psychiatric hospital that has stood vacant since it closed in 1995. The property has been the subject of several redevelopment proposals over the years, but the building has a lot of asbestos in it, making demolition costly — previous estimates were in the $15 million to $20 million range.
Local News
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule