RIT student allegedly put a camera in a dorm restroom

An RIT student is facing a felony charge for allegedly placing a recording device in the bathroom of a college residence hall.

Rochester Institute of Technology Public Safety discovered the device on Sunday, and notified the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Deputies then began working to determine who was responsible for the unlawful recording, and to identify victims.

Investigators think the device was set up Friday evening. Working with RIT, they identified Avery E. Bird, 19, of Gloucester, Massachusetts, as a suspect and arrested him on Tuesday.

Bird faces a felony charge of second-degree unlawful surveillance.

The investigation is ongoing.