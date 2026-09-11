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Judge clears foreclosure of Hungerford Building

WXXI News | By Gino Fanelli
Published September 11, 2026 at 11:42 AM EDT
The Hungerford Building was once home to over 100 artists studios. After the building was sold to Peter Hungerford in 2022 less than 15 studios are occupied by artists and many of them have plans to move out.
Max Schulte
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WXXI News
The Hungerford Building was once home to over 100 artists studios. After the building was sold to Peter Hungerford in 2022 less than 15 studios are occupied by artists and many of them have plans to move out.

A state Supreme Court judge has ruled that the foreclosure of the Hungerford Building can move forward.

Judge Daniel Doyle first authorized the foreclosure last September in a case brought by lender Elizon Transfer DB LLC against Staten Island-based owner Peter Hungerford. But Hungerford challenged the action, accusing the court-appointed referee of failing to provide evidence of the nearly $10.5 million that Hungerford allegedly owes the lender.

Doyle denied that claim last week, and removed all of the former building tenants from the list of defendants – clearing them of any financial responsibility.

Once a thriving hub for Rochester's arts community, Hungerford purchased the building in 2022, obtaining an $8.2 million mortgage. Hungerford is a distant relative of the building's namesake, J. Hungerford Smith, who built the complex in 1900 to manufacture soda syrups and other confectionaries. After reclaiming the family property, though, the building almost immediately began to fall into decay. Water damage, mold, and broken facilities were pervasive, leading to an exodus of tenants in the years that followed.

The building currently has 36 code violations, according to city property records. Those include leaking pipes, an uninspected elevator and broken doors.
Local News
Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli is an investigative reporter who also covers City Hall. He joined the staff in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
See stories by Gino Fanelli