12:00: Inspired to serve by 9/11

1:00: Special rebroadcast: Bluegrass Ambassadors: How one band is bridging cultural divides through music

25 years after the Sept. 11 attacks, how do veterans who enlisted as a result of 9/11 feel about their decision to serve? We discuss the question with local veterans. They share why they decided to enlist, what they learned, what their service meant then, and what it means now. In studio:



Stephen Cady, U.S. Amy veteran who served in Afghanistan

Mike Capozzi, U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and veteran service officer with Monroe County Veteran Services

Nick Stefanovic, U.S. Marine Corps veteran and director of Monroe County Veteran Services

Then in our second hour, we end our week of special rebroadcasts on music with a conversation and a performance. "Diplomacy isn't just for diplomats." That's according to the bluegrass band, the Henhouse Prowlers. The band has traveled to more than two dozen nations through its non-profit arm, the Bluegrass Ambassadors. The goal is to use the common language of music to promote cross-cultural collaborations, breakdown misconceptions and misunderstandings, and create a more empathetic world. The band passed through Rochester during a recent tour, and as it did, its members joined "Connections" to discuss their work and to play some music. Our guests:



Ben Wright, banjo and vocals for the Henhouse Prowlers

Jon Goldfine, upright bass and vocals for the Henhouse Prowlers

Jake Howard, mandolin and vocals for the Henhouse Prowlers

Chris Dollar, guitar and vocals for the Henhouse Prowlers

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.