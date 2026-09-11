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Connections

Inspired to serve by 9/11

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 11, 2026 at 10:24 AM EDT
Flags and flowers are placed by the names of those killed during the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, at the reflecting pools at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in New York.
Donald King
/
AP
Flags and flowers are placed by the names of those killed during the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, at the reflecting pools at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in New York.

12:00: Inspired to serve by 9/11

1:00: Special rebroadcast: Bluegrass Ambassadors: How one band is bridging cultural divides through music

25 years after the Sept. 11 attacks, how do veterans who enlisted as a result of 9/11 feel about their decision to serve? We discuss the question with local veterans. They share why they decided to enlist, what they learned, what their service meant then, and what it means now. In studio:

  • Stephen Cady, U.S. Amy veteran who served in Afghanistan
  • Mike Capozzi, U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and veteran service officer with Monroe County Veteran Services
  • Nick Stefanovic, U.S. Marine Corps veteran and director of Monroe County Veteran Services

Then in our second hour, we end our week of special rebroadcasts on music with a conversation and a performance. "Diplomacy isn't just for diplomats." That's according to the bluegrass band, the Henhouse Prowlers. The band has traveled to more than two dozen nations through its non-profit arm, the Bluegrass Ambassadors. The goal is to use the common language of music to promote cross-cultural collaborations, breakdown misconceptions and misunderstandings, and create a more empathetic world. The band passed through Rochester during a recent tour, and as it did, its members joined "Connections" to discuss their work and to play some music. Our guests:

  • Ben Wright, banjo and vocals for the Henhouse Prowlers
  • Jon Goldfine, upright bass and vocals for the Henhouse Prowlers
  • Jake Howard, mandolin and vocals for the Henhouse Prowlers
  • Chris Dollar, guitar and vocals for the Henhouse Prowlers

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

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