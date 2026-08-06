Help wanted: Monroe County recruiting poll workers

The Monroe County Board of Elections is hosting several events for people to sign up to be poll workers for the upcoming elections.

Those events will be Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the following locations and times:

Charlotte branch library, 3557 Lake Ave., 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Pittsford Community Library, 24 State St., 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Webster Public Library, 980 Ridge Road, 2 to 4 p.m.

Arnett branch library, 310 Arnett Blvd., noon to 2 p.m.

Ogden Town Hall, 269 Ogden Center Road in Spencerport, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.



Election Day is a 17-hour shift, and early voting days are 10-hour shifts. Election inspectors are paid $16 an hour, while bilingual inspectors are paid $17 an hour.

Click here for more information.

Each site will also be registering people to vote.