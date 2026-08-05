Teens learn responsible A.I. use during summer program

As artificial intelligence grows in influencing our daily lives, professionals at large are unsure of when you should or shouldn't use it—especially in the workplace.

A group of young Black men are getting the jump on their technological education thanks to the Summer A.I. Accelerator Program from Mission Fulfilled 2030.

"Right now, I'm doing the IBM skill builder, and basically it teaches us a bunch of modules on A.I. So far, I've done, like, A.I. fundamentals and A.I. literacy," Chanz Hardgers-Massey explained while gesturing to his computer screen.

The Hope Hall sophomore wants to get better at streaming, making videos and social media. Which puts their next exercise right up his alley. One of the program's guest instructors, Kyran Ashford of Ashford films, set them to work on assembling the backdrop and equipment for their own tech-centered podcast.

While Chanz sets up the lights, Gerard Hunt puts together the camera and tripod. He said he wants to be an engineer, and although he can't see A.I. replacing him, he does acknowledge there may be positive uses for it.

"I'm not gonna ask it to build it for me. That's my job. Maybe just ask it, what parts do I need? Stuff like that, but me building it—that’s me," he said.

Mission Fulfilled 2030 is a non-profit founded by Rochester city schools graduate Gerald Moore, Sr. The organization's goal is to activate 100,000 young Black men in STEM by the year 2030, thereby closing the educational gap for disadvantaged and underserved communities.

Through Moore's connection to IBM as an engineer, they were able to partner with the tech company to give the teens access to the A.I. learning modules. Once completed, they each receive a certificate through Credly, which they can then add to their resumes, according to Mission Fulfilled Director of Operations Jamelia Edwards.

Multiple Black business owners, educators, and tech experts have visited the summer camp to empower and inspire the boys by standing as examples of what their futures can become. Dr. Paul Miller, the founder of Green Tech Charter Schools and a St. John Fisher University graduate, says he would feel fulfilled by watching these young men stand where he is now.

"I'd love to have these young men come and mentor our young kids, and be a part of the younger kids [education] and show them what it looks like as you get older and involved in STEM," said Miller.

