Within the world of imaging, some physicians say artificial intelligence acts as a second set of eyes. It allows radiologists to be more confident in their detections and diagnoses, making them "better at what they do."

While others are still hesitant to accept its place in healthcare.

"Physicians tend to be skeptical about everything, and certainly anything new," said Dr. Jane Bennett, president and CEO of Borg & ide Imaging, which has offices scattered around Greater Rochester. "But, I want to treat patients, and I want patients to get the best we can offer, and this is it."

Bennett said her company has been using AI over the past five years, and she's been impressed with its competence. Breast cancer detection at Borg & Ide, she said, has increased by roughly 20% when using the technology.

"Not only am I looking at your mammogram as I always did, but I have another source to find even more cancers and save more lives," Bennett said. " That's a huge deal."

The American College of Radiology noted that radiologists are roughly 35% more likely to exit the workforce than other physicians.

Dr. Jennifer Harvey, chair of imaging sciences at the University of Rochester, said AI will help counter these shortages by increasing doctors' efficiency.

"The radiologists who use AI will replace the radiologists who don't," Harvey said. "She said as the population continues to age, there's a need to be more proficient, and that's AI's place in healthcare.

"There's a lot more pressure to work faster, smarter, more efficient, and I see it as kind of like a wellness tool," Harvey said. "AI is really going to transform healthcare into being a more proactive."