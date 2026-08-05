Two charged in death of 2-year-old

Rochester police have arrested the mother of a slain 2-year-old boy, charging her and her partner with second-degree murder in the toddler’s death.

India Duncan, 25, and Joshua Velez, 30, are accused of physically abusing the child, causing injuries that led to his death on May 18. U.S. Marshals took the pair into custody on Tuesday.

Ambulance and fire personnel had already responded to 1630 Dewey Ave. for another unrelated call on May 10, when 911 dispatchers received a call for an unresponsive 2-year old at the same address, police said.

The child was taken to Rochester Regional Hospital where staff observed that he had several bruises, bite marks, and other injuries, police said. He was in critical condition and died the following week.

The Rochester Police Department, Monroe County District Attorney's Office, and the county's Child Protective Services investigated the matter. In a criminal complaint, they accused Duncan and Velez of physically abusing the child between May 8 and 10, including striking him on the head. Police allege the abuse caused injuries throughout the boy's body, including brain bleeding.

Police said they anticipate additional charges against Duncan and Velez.