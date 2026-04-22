RCSD officials scaling back proposed social worker and counselor cuts

The Rochester City School District is reversing course on cuts to social workers and counselors in next year’s budget.

Superintendent Eric Rosser said at a budget hearing this week that the district was awarded a $4.9 million grant that allowed the changes to happen.

But he warned that the budget cannot yet be finalized until the state resolves its own budget deliberations.

“As additional information becomes available, we will continue to review the full picture and determine whether or not further adjustments may be made once we get additional information from our state,” Rosser said.

The district previously proposed cutting about 45 guidance counselor and social worker positions. Rosser said he’s looking to reinstate about 20 of those positions.

The budget line for home hospital instruction was initially slashed by 95%. Rosser says he’s now considering keeping nearly 20 of those teachers going forward.

Rosser also noted that the late state budget means the district doesn't know how much state aid it's getting.

“I do not expect ... the overall direction of the budget to change significantly,” he said. “What may change depending on the final outcome in Albany is whether there is room for targeted adjustments in areas of greatest need.”

Jaianna Byrd, a student at Wilson high school, said the greatest need is mental health and disability support services for students. She spoke at the budget hearing this week.

“You could feel most teachers and administrators have so many demands on them they forget about the children, and that's sad,” she said. “They can't address everything we need without support. At Wilson, we don't have counselors who help us. We don't have enough staff and resources, especially for disabled and troubled teenagers.”

Middle and high schoolers need to feel safe and supported in school to succeed, Jaianna said.

The budget process will stretch into the coming weeks.

City Council is scheduled to hold a hearing on the school district’s budget on April 27. The Rochester Board of Education is expected to vote on adopting a finalized budget on May 5. After that, City Council holds a vote on the budget on June 16.