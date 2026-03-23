The RPD officer who was shot on Lake Ave. has been released from the hospital

A Rochester police officer who was shot Friday when he approached a suspect on Lake Avenue has been released from the hospital.

The officer, who the Rochester Police Department has not identified, walked out of Rochester General Hospital on Saturday.

He was shot a day earlier as he got out of his patrol vehicle on Lake Avenue just south of Driving Park to speak with Shatique Cato, 34, who he spotted on the sidewalk. Cato was a suspect in a shooting in the city earlier this month.

As the officer approached, Cato allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired three shots toward the officer before running away.

The officer was struck once in the lower body and applied his own tourniquet until other officers responded and drove him to the hospital in a police vehicle.

Officers located Cato around 5 a.m. after a sweeping search. The Rochester Police Department said one of its drones picked up his heat signature in a pile of brush and debris behind a building on Lake Avenue.

Police said that when the drone shined its light on Cato, he fatally shot himself.