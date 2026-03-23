Gas prices keep climbing. Here's the latest for Rochester

Gas prices continue to climb steadily — up 21 cents a gallon in the past week, on average, across the Rochester metro area.

The average price for a gallon of gasoline stood at $3.791 on Monday, according to AAA Western and Central New York. The statewide average is $3.855.

Prices have risen since the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran began on Feb. 28. The average price per gallon was $3.056 a month ago in Rochester, according to AAA; $2.999 statewide.

This time of year typically sees a rise in demand with the arrival of spring and generally warmer weather, but data from the Energy Information Administration showed a drop in demand, supply and production last week.

The highest recorded average price for regular unleaded locally was $4.989 on June 15, 2022.