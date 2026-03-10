Mayor, trustees on the ballot in Hilton and Scottsville

Election Day is approaching for voters in the villages of Hilton and Scottsville.

On March 18, voters in each village will have a chance to cast their ballots for mayor and two trustees. Polls will be open from noon to 9 p.m.

In Hilton, there's a three-way race for mayor between Andrew Fowler on the Hilton's Future line, Michael Sengillo on the Hilton First line, and Larry Speer on the Citizens line. Fowler and Speer currently serve on the village board.

There's also four candidates for two village board seats: Jamie Attoma on the Hilton's Future line, Joseph Lee on the Hilton First line, Christine Brower on the Hilton Forward line, and John Steinmetz on the Hilton Forward line. Lee currently serves as the village's mayor.

Voting will take place at the Hilton Community Center, 59 Henry St.

In Scottsville, the races are uncontested. Andrew Peck is running for mayor on the Andrew J Peck line, William Barham-Burns is running for trustee on the Residents for Scottsville line, and Wayne LaVair, who already serves on the village board, is running for trustee on the Love line.

Voting will take place at St. Mary of the Assumption Church's Hartmann Hall, 99 Main St.