Gates police release identity of baby killed in crash

Gates police have identified the baby who died after a crash last week at Buffalo and Howard roads as 6-month-old Noah Carpenter.

His parents, Jake and Kelly Carpenter, were also gravely injured in the collision, according to police. Jake Carpenter is hospitalized in satisfactory condition while Kelly Carpenter remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Police said that they responded to the intersection around 10:15 a.m. Thursday for a report of a collision between two vehicles where people may have been trapped. When police and emergency crews arrived, they removed the occupants of the heavily damaged vehicles.

Police said a black SUV struck the rear of the Carpenters' SUV while it was stopped at a traffic light on Buffalo Road.

The driver of the black SUV was also taken to the hospital, according to police.

The Gates Police Department's investigation into the crash is ongoing.