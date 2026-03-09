Hearing to focus on improving RCSD School No. 7

The Rochester City School District is holding a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday regarding ways to improve Virgil I. Grissom School 7.

The New York state Education Department has designated the school for its Comprehensive Support and Improvement track under its receivership model. The district is required to hold the hearing and is meant to ensure “the community is informed and engaged in the school’s improvement process,” according to the district.

During the hearing, district leaders will explain the receivership process and what it means for the school, which serves students in prekindergarten through sixth grade. They also review school performance data in literacy and math.

Attendees will have an opportunity to share feedback, ideas, and concerns to be included in the school’s improvement plan.

The hearing will be held at the school, located at 31 Bryan St.