Eastman Museum advancing plans to remove its University Ave. fence

The George Eastman Museum has received a green light from the city to remove its deteriorating fence fronting University Avenue.

The Rochester Preservation Board recently voted 6-0 to approve the project. Removal of the fence is expected in April, opening up the property to the neighborhood. In its place, the museum plans to build a few new fence sections “to provide a representation of what existed as a barrier on the north side of George Eastman’s estate during his ownership,” according to a news release.

“These sections will allow anyone to envision Eastman’s fence, while having a view into his property,” the release added.

The museum will also plant eight heirloom apple trees in the northwest corner of the property, near where Eastman’s apple orchard stood.

“The removal of most of the University Avenue fence is crucial to our institution’s initiative to be more welcoming to our diverse community and more integrated with the Neighborhood of the Arts,” George Eastman Museum Director Bruce Barnes said.