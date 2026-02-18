© 2026 WXXI News
Three hospitalized in head-on crash in Henrietta

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published February 18, 2026 at 12:50 PM EST

Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries — two in critical condition — after a head-on collision between two vehicles Tuesday.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on East River Road near Minett Drive near the Rochester Institute of Technology campus. Two people were in the northbound vehicle and one in the southbound vehicle.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the cause of the collision remains under investigation. East River Road was temporarily closed to traffic but is now open.
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
