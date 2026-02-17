Wednesday town hall meeting to offer details on new SNAP work requirements

The first-ever work requirements for SNAP recipients are set to go into effect on March 1, and Monroe County officials are holding a town hall meeting Wednesday for those who get the benefits to learn about the change.

The town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Ibero Community Resource Center, 216 Clifford Ave.

County staff and community partners will be on hand to answer questions and guide recipients through who is affected, what exemptions are available, how to comply, and how to get assistance through local employment and training resources.

A news release from the county said translation services and accommodations will be available as needed. It also said that this is the first of several town hall meetings on the new work requirements.

Details on the others will be released next week.