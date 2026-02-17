Pedestrian struck during police chase through city

The intersection of Clifford and Hudson avenues in the city of Rochester was closed through much of the day Tuesday after a collision led to a pedestrian being struck by an RTS bus.

State police said that around 10:54 a.m., troopers were pursuing a 2015 Chevrolet SUV when its driver failed to stop at a red light and crashed into the bus at Clifford and Hudson. The RTS bus then struck a pedestrian.

Police did not release details about the condition of the pedestrian, including whether the person was injured.

Troopers said the intersection remains closed until further notice and that motorists and pedestrians should avoid the area. The investigation is ongoing.