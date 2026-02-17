© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Navy Concert Band to perform at Hochstein

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published February 17, 2026 at 12:15 PM EST

The U.S. Navy Concert Band is coming to Rochester, and the wind ensemble is scheduled to perform in a free concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Hochstein Performance Hall.

The family-friendly program will feature American classics, patriotic favorites, contemporary works, and other selections. Organizers said the performance will provide the Rochester community, especially young musicians, to experience "a premier military ensemble live and learn more about career paths in professional music performance through military service."

The concert is part of the band's national tour commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States. While the performance is free, organizers recommend making reservations.
Local News
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule