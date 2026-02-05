Three facing charges after man dies from injuries he suffered in a Greece bar

Three people are facing felony charges for allegedly tampering with evidence after a patron at Dave's Long Road Pub in Greece fell inside the bar, suffered a serious head injury and later died.

Facing charges are John W. Moore, 58, of Gates; Crystal A. McWilliams, 42, of Rochester; and David A. Geer, 64, of Florida.

Greece police responded to the pub on Dec. 17 for a report of an unresponsive man. According to police, staff told them that the man, 68-year-old John Acito, had been found outside in the parking lot and was brought inside for treatment of a significant head injury.

But upon investigation that included interviews and a review of surveillance video, detectives said they learned Acito had been drinking in the bar after 2 a.m. The video shows him swaying, falling, and hitting his head on a table and the floor, officials said. Acito was transported to Strong where he remained in a coma before dying from his injuries on Jan. 1.

Police alleged that staff observed Acito unconscious but breathing and continued their closing duties, not calling 911 for approximately 30 to 40 minutes. They also said that the employees are accused of putting Acito's jacket on him and moving him toward the front door in an apparent attempt to make it look like he had been found outside before they called first responders.

Police also said that the county medical examiner's office determined that the alleged delay in contacting first responders did not contribute to Acito's death.

The three defendants are scheduled to appear in Greece Town Court at a later date.