Extreme cold watch in effect for the weekend

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued an extreme cold watch across the Rochester region for late Friday through Sunday morning.

The agency said an arctic cold front will cross the region Friday and into Friday night, with widespread light snow and the potential for a few squalls.

But the real story will be the frigid temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills.

Image provided / National Weather Service A table released by the National Weather Service on Feb. 5, 2026 showing the forecasted wind chills for the weekend

The coldest winds, according to the advisory, are expected later Friday night through Saturday. The wind chill could be as low as 25 below zero, which is cold enough to cause frostbite in 15 minutes or less on exposed skin.

"This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors," the National Weather Service warned. "If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin."

The extreme cold watch is in effect for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, northern Cayuga, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.