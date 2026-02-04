Federal money on the way for Rochester-Finger Lakes projects
The Rochester Public Market is getting $2 million in federal funding for construction of the Indoor Market Space and the Nutrition and Events Center, which is still in planning stages.
That money is part of the $9.7 million secured by Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand for Rochester-Finger Lakes region projects and included in the federal spending package signed into law Tuesday.
The spending bills also earmarked:
- $2 million for the Multi-Craft Apprenticeship Preparation Program to renovate its newly acquired 54,000 square foot training center. The local program provides low-income people with hands-on training so they can build the skills they'll need for careers in the building and construction trades.
- $2 million for rehabilitation of the Canal Street District in the town of Lyons. The money will be used to demolish seven buildings, clearing 55,000 square feet for commercial and residential use.
- $1 million for Nazareth University's Smyth Hall, which is outfitted for hands-on learning by nursing and physician assistant students.
- $1 million for Rochester Broadway Theatre League's project to restore the West Herr Auditorium Theatre.
- $850,000 for an upgrade to Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority's hydrogen bus fueler.
- $800,000 for the construction of Rochester General Hospital's Health Logistics Hub, which would manage patient transfers and the transportation of critical health supplies across the Finger Lakes and North Country.