United Way sets $17M goal for its 2026 campaign

The United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes has launched its 2026 Community Campaign and has set a goal to raise $17 million.

In an announcement Wednesday, the organization said it raised $16.7 million in 2025.

“The Annual Campaign shows us what’s possible when individual acts of generosity become collective power,” Jaime Saunders, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes, said in a news release. “Last year, during a time of real uncertainty, this community showed the caring power it holds — supporting neighbors they may never meet but whose lives were changed because they chose to give. We are incredibly thankful to the thousands of donors, workplace partners, nonprofits, and community leaders who made our work possible.”

This year's campaign chair is Ed Hourihan, managing partner at the law firm of Bond, Schoeneck & King.

"I am thrilled to chair this year's campaign,” Hourihan said. “In this community where I work, live, and raise my family, I have witnessed time and again the power of people coming together to make a difference. I have full confidence that we will reach our $17 million goal.”

Information about the campaign is available at unitedwayrocflx.org.