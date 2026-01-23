Monroe County could be a proving ground for child care programs

Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposed budget for next year includes $60 million for three counties, including Monroe, to launch trial programs to expand child care availability.

Each would receive $20 million to develop the programs in consultation with the state, with an emphasis on efforts that expand access for newborns to 3-year-olds. Hochul said this is part of her effort to achieve universal child care in New York.

"The $20 million is an investment to find out what works best, and I've identified three distinct regions for us to look at how they do it," Hochul said during a recent stop at the Eastside Family YMCA in Penfield to announce the funding. "And then we'll be the judge on what makes the most sense to scale it up with the bigger dollars in a few years to come."

That is, as long as the funding survives the budget process and is included in the enacted spending plan.

Hochul said the idea is for the county to contract with and work alongside providers to identify possible programs to boost child care availability, with the goal of using the money to scale them up.

During Friday's news conference announcing the project, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said the project is an exciting way to start 2026. He added that the funding will support providers, lift up local businesses, and help both the county's economy and its children.

"This is a moment that says clearly that New York state is putting families first, and New York is making upstate communities, especially here in Monroe County, a priority in the upcoming budget," Bello said.