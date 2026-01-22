Bundle up: Storm and bitter cold predicted for the weekend

As this snowy and cold winter continues in Rochester, a “high-impact winter storm” is expected this weekend.

Meteorologist Josh Nichols said that means enough snowfall to plow, due to lake enhancement, especially in areas north and east of Rochester.

All of that has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter storm watch for late Saturday night though Monday evening.

"Travel may be very difficult with snow-covered roads and poor visibility, and in conjunction with that, we'll be dealing with some bitter cold,” Nichols said.

A cold weather advisory has also been posted from 7 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday, with single-digit temperatures likely starting late Friday and continuing on Saturday.

