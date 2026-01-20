© 2026 WXXI News
Red Cross facing blood shortages, calls for people to donate

WXXI News | By Alex Crichton
Published January 20, 2026 at 1:10 PM EST

With blood donations down significantly, the American Red Cross says it’s facing severe shortages at a time when flu cases are high, and as winter weather picks up in intensity.

The organization said in a news release that hundreds of blood drives were affected by extreme winter weather last month alone. It also reported that requests for blood from hospitals have exceeded supplies, so they’re calling for people to give blood now, so patients don’t face delays in lifesaving care.

To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org, or call (800) RED-CROSS.

Several blood drives are scheduled for the Rochester area through early February.
Alex Crichton
Alex Crichton is host of All Things Considered on WXXI-FM 105.9/AM 1370. Alex delivers local news, weather and traffic reports beginning at 4 p.m. each weekday.
