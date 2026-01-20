Congress approves funding for repairs to George Eastman Museum

A federal spending bill passed by the House of Representatives and the Senate includes $500,000 for renovations to the George Eastman Museum.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer secured the funding, which he announced on Tuesday. The museum plans to use the money to restore the mansion's 11 chimneys, 13 parapets, and roof railings over the next two years.

The news release said that since 1905 — the year Kodak founder George Eastman's mansion on East Avenue was completed — the chimneys and parapets have been exposed to Rochester's freeze-thaw cycles. That's resulted in open mortar joints that allow moisture in, which in turn has damaged interior plaster walls and ceilings. It's also led to instability, including dislodged bricks.

The roof railings have been compromised by severe wood rot, and portions of them have broken off, according to the release.

"The restoration work on our National Historic Landmark will benefit 125,000 museum visitors annually, as well as many members of the community who enjoy the museum property as a park,” museum director Bruce Barnes said in the release.