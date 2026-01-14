City reminds property owners of tax exemption deadline

City of Rochester property owners have until Feb. 2 to apply for property tax exemptions for the coming year.

The city offers several exemptions for homeowners whose property is their primary residence, including those for senior citizens, veterans, people with disabilities, and clergy.

Information and instructions are available by calling the city Bureau of Assessment's Exemption Hotline at (585) 428-6994; by visiting its office in Room 101A of City Hall, 30 Church St.; or visiting the city's websites for residential exemptions or commercial exemptions.

The city is also holding several property tax exemption information sessions at the following dates and locations:

