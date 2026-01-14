City reminds property owners of tax exemption deadline
City of Rochester property owners have until Feb. 2 to apply for property tax exemptions for the coming year.
The city offers several exemptions for homeowners whose property is their primary residence, including those for senior citizens, veterans, people with disabilities, and clergy.
Information and instructions are available by calling the city Bureau of Assessment's Exemption Hotline at (585) 428-6994; by visiting its office in Room 101A of City Hall, 30 Church St.; or visiting the city's websites for residential exemptions or commercial exemptions.
The city is also holding several property tax exemption information sessions at the following dates and locations:
- Noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Adams Street R-Center, 85 Adams St.
- Noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Rochester Community Sports Complex, 460 Oak St.
- 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.
- Noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 31 at the David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.