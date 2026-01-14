Brooks Avenue near airport open to traffic again after six months

A stretch of Brooks Avenue that has been closed to traffic for six months has reopened.

The span of the road between the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport in the city of Rochester and Deep Rock Road in Gates had been closed for a repaving project.

The state Department of Transportation said that while the road is once again open to traffic, construction continues and motorists should slow down and drive responsibly.

It also advised motorists to anticipate travel delays and to seek alternate routes as necessary.